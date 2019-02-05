Jockey reigns supreme to win fifth edition Britam horse racing

South African bred colt Sillverstone Air beat a field of six to win the first classic horse racing at the 2019 Britam Kenya Guineas held yesterday at the Ngong Race Course, Sunday.

Steered by James Muhindi, Silverstone Air needed only 1.37.7 minutes to grab the 2019 Britam Kenya Guineas title, beating his closest challenger by nine and a half lengths.

“The race was good though the colt (Silverstone Air) started slow and picked up in the last 600m of the race. I had to ask more of him every other 100m for him to pick momentum I was confident we would win given we were the strongest in the field. However, I expected a better time from him because he is well built and has long strides,” said Muhindi who was in a class of his own atop The Joe Jarari trained fillie.

Coming in second was Gallileo Star rode by Henry Muya, while Fast Five jockeyed by Lesley Sercombe came in third four-and-a-half lengths. Fourth was Kidnap, followed by Go Pro, Gold Pot and The Whole Apple.

Together, (Muhindi and Silverstone Air) have won five consecutive races still have a lot to do to post extra excellent winning time.

“According to the field, we would have done better but I am glad we won. We have to find a good pace-setter in his next race,” added the jockey.

Muhindi also won the Britam Life Asssurance Handicap, with Forewarned in 1.27.1 minutes over 1,400m. Forewarned beat Fire Fighter (by two and a quarter lengths) to the second place as Busselton crossed the line one and a quarter after the latter in the third position.

After winning his second Kenya Guineas race (first being in 2011), Muhindi is now targeting the next classic series this month during the Fillies Guineas.“There is no resting. I will be back on the course tomorrow morning for training for the Fillies Guineas,” continued Muhindi.

Thousands of horse racing fans thronged the race venue as Britam hosted the fifth edition of the competition. The company has so far donated over Sh 15 million to support the Jockey Club since the inaugural Britam Kenya Guineas in 2015, which was held to celebrate 110 years of horseracing in Kenya.

Since then, The Britam Kenya Guineas race day has grown in popularity to become a premier day in the horse racing calendar, with attendance increasing from an average of 1,500 people in 2015 to 5,000 people in 2017 and attracting top international teams from South Africa, Mauritius, Zimbabwe to compete for the top prizes.