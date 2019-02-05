Throat cancer ravages Garissa with about 120 diagnosis in four months

About 120 patients have been diagnosed with throat cancer in Garissa county in the past four months. According to Garissa County cancer control programme coordinator Dr Fatuma Hassan, many victims go for screening when the disease is at an advanced stage making it almost impossible to treat.

Speaking in Garissa yesterday to mark World Cancer Day yesterday, she urged area residents and the entire North Eastern region to take advantage of the existing facilities to screen for cancer.

Elsewhere, some 5,613 people have been treated for cancer-related complications at the Oncology Centre in Nakuru Level-5 hospital in the last nine months as cases continue to soar.

According to a report released by the county government, some 162 patients have received chemotherapy since the facility was opened by governor Lee Kinyanjui in May.

Of the 162, some 150 received intravenous chemotherapy while 12 were given oral ones while 2,917 admissions were made during the period, the report says. The highest number of cases were reported in October and August at 855 and 803 respectively.