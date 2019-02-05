Mystery as body of missing woman found at City Mortuary.

Even before the country had recovered from the chilling murder of a mother of three in Kiambu a week ago, another body of a woman, seemingly brutally killed and dumped by the roadside, has turned up.

Investigations are still ongoing but all pointers indicate that Mildred Odira, a Nation Centre-based Foresight company employee, may have been murdered elsewhere before her body was dumped at the General Service Unit (GSU) drift on Thika Road on Tuesday morning.

Yesterday, a weeklong search for the woman ended at the City Mortuary where her mangled body was found by her family. However, serious inconsistencies, particularly on how police handled the case have emerged, raising anxieties that this might end up as another statistic of unresolved death of a Kenyan mother, sister, colleague.

According to records at the morgue, the body of Odira was taken to the facility by a Constable Kimondo in a police vehicle, a Ford Ranger registration number GK B806J.

The report indicates that the body was found at the Utalii drift and the time of “incident” estimated to be around 4.40am.

However, mortuary administrators said the officers alluded to finding Odira’s body in Mwiki.

She had a stab wound on the left side of the forehead, injuries on the chin and what appeared to be a cut on the lower abdomen and a crushed lower section. Her trouser was torn at the top and her underwear partly lowered. Her left thigh was completely broken and police say she was run over by a heavy vehicle.

Not shared

But even though the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Traffic department share the same building, the case of an unidentified female adult found dead on Thika road was never shared between the offices.

Police did very little to widen their scope of investigation, prompting the family to visit the City Mortuary where the body was found.

A traffic officer based at Kasarani had even told some of her colleagues that the missing woman resembled the deceased they took to the mortuary last Tuesday.

It was however after the family found the body that the Kasarani DCI boss Douglas Chikanda directed Traffic officers who were on duty on February 28 night to take him and his team to the scene.

Thereafter the team proceeded to Ruaraka Neema Uhai hospital for a closed door meeting with the hospital’s management and security team where they also reviewed the CCTV footage of that particular night.

By Last evening, DCI detectives were still studying the footage from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (IC3) after a woman resembling Odira was seen leaving the hospital shortly after she had allegedly been dropped by a taxi.

According to Traffic officers who collected the body, the deceased was found in a dark-grey trouser, a white pair of shoes, dark blue jacket and a green sleeveless blouse.

According to the CCTV footage obtained from the hospital, however, shortly after the taxi drives in, a woman of the same physique, hairstyle and clothes, apart from the trouser, is seen walking out of the hospital gates. The person captured is instead in a skirt.

Taxi summoned

Other reports indicate that Odira, who worked as a switchboard operator at Foresight company, was last seen on Tuesday at 4am by security guards in Kariobangi South where she lived.

The guards summoned a taxi for her so she could be taken to hospital as she had been diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and ulcers.

Questioned by Odira’s family on Friday, the taxi driver said he dropped her at Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital and that he left after about 20 minutes.

Odira’s elder brother Carliton Omwero said her body had multiple physical injuries; a deep cut on the forehead, an incision below the jaw, waist and both legs were severely fractured.

“Yesterday evening as a family we agreed to visit City Mortuary. We were here by 8:30am. We inspected the body and confirmed it was Akinyi. She was killed. She has a deep cut on the forehead, a wound inflicted with a sharp object under the jaw, waist and her legs were fractured,” he said.

Police are interrogating the taxi driver as a prime suspect in the case. A sombre mood engulfed the morgue as family members came to terms with the tragic news of possible murder of their ailing kin and a mother of one.

“What did she do for them to kill her in this manner? What amount of money did Akinyi fail to pay? It seems they also placed her on the road and ran over by a car,” Omwera said.