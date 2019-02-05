Pain, anguish as nurses strike over allowances

Desperate, in pain and abandoned in the hands of kin and God’s mercy. It’s the plight of thousands of sick and poor Kenyans who yesterday, once again, fell victim to paralysis in healthcare system in at least 10 counties.

And today, 22 more counties could also be hit by the industrial strife as more nurses down tools, something that has become all too common in the health sector which also suffers under funding, facilitation, infrastructure and mismanagement.

Yesterday, thousands of patients, who streamed to health institutions either accompanied by relatives or trudged on their own had a rude awakening as they were turned away from the emergency sections and wards with the doctors at hand unable to cope.

The caregivers were unwavering in their insistence that they will only work if the Collective Bargaining Agreement(CBA) and a return-to-work formula signed in November 2017 on the uniform and services allowance that ended another prolonged industrial action was respected.

The boycott compounded service in health facilities, some already suffering acute drugs shortage as the nurses accused the county governments — save for Migori, Mombasa and Machakos who have complied — of ignoring their plight.

As the stalemate continued, Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) secretary general Seth Panyako, who led his members in snubbing a conciliation process called by the Labour ministry, maintained that the strike was on until their demands are fully met.

“I am happy to report that the strike went on as planned and I can authoritatively confirm that more than 10 counties went on strike as planned,” he said.

Nyandarua, Kisumu, Kisii, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Nairobi, Trans Nzoia, Wajir, Kitui and Garissa were hit by strike with nurses defying a directive by the government to resume duty.

The strike was, however, called off in Kiambu as the County government signed a letter declaring to pay the agreement in full. Vihiga, Mandera and Tharaka Nithi are other counties that strike has been suspended. Talks were going on in Nyeri to resolve standoff.

Tana River, Uasin Gishu, Narok, Nandi, Kakamega, Nyamira, Laikipia, Meru, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kericho, Kilifi, Lamu, Bomet, Makueni, Baringo, Bungoma and Turkana have been given one month to comply.

Meanwhile, the union has dismissed the conciliatory team appointed by Labour CS Ukur Yatani arguing that nothing new will be achieved as both parties had agreed on the payment of allowances on November 12, 2017.

Yattani in the meantime, has asked the union to give dialogue a chance as the Council of Governors pledged to work with the conciliatory to resolve the standoff.

Meanwhile, hundreds of patients were discharged from various hospitals while some were stranded due to bills but remained unattended.

At Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral and Teaching Hospital (JOORTH), Kisumu County and Ahero sub-county hospital, patients who were not critical were discharged.

Kisumu branch nurses union secretary Maurice Opetu said they will remain on strike until they are fully paid. A meeting between union and Kisumu county officials last Friday ended in stalemate as nurses demanded payment by voucher up to February 2019 before resuming work.

In Kisii, branch union officials-Fredrick Oigo, Moses Rianga and Eric Rioba insisted said nurses will not resume work.

In Samburu, services were paralysed at the referral hospital in Maralal town with patients forced to seek alternatives means at extra cost.

In Mombasa, operations at the Coast’s largest teaching and referral hospital were going on as normal with branch union officials saying the county government has settled most of their grievances.

Branch union secretary general Peter Maroko said their January pay slips reflected the allowances in accordance with what the authorities had promised.

In Kitui, the County government has threatened to sack the striking nurses with the chief officer of health Dr Richard Muthoka saying the Labour Court has declared the strike illegal pending a conciliation process.