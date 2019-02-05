EA states back on drawing board to revive textile, leather

East African governments are back on the drawing board to craft strategies to address challenges the textile and leather industries are grappling with.

The two economic sectors, once among the leading contributors to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), have almost collapsed paving way for foreign and cheap products.

The two industries currently grapple with high volumes of second-hand clothes from foreign countries. Over and above flooding of cheap clothes from the external markets, the two industries further suffer low investment, high cost of production and low production of raw materials.

Last week the heads of state in the region during the 20th Ordinary Summit held in Arusha, Tanzania, reiterated their commitment to revamp the two sectors in order to enhance the economic growth.

The presidents received a report on the review of the textile and leather sector in East Africa from the Council of Ministers and directed the council to work out strategies geared towards improving the status of the sub-sectors and report during the 21st summit.

The heads of state said there is need to develop a strong and competitive sector that gives consumers better choices than imported textiles and footwear.

Yassin Awale, a leather value chain specialist says that EAC governments need to employ a strategy to ensure a gradual shift of consumer satisfaction from imports to locally manufactured apparel.

“The current processing institutions have outdated technologies and curriculums. A national promotion of the sectors should be carried out highlighting the economic opportunity for both wealth and job creation.” said Awale. –NICHOLAS WAITATHU

In Kenya, government imports almost Sh20 billion worth of textile fibre and waste and second hand clothing while more than 25,000 tonnes of skins and hides and leather are exported every year.

Kenya further enjoys access to the US market under the African Growth Opportunity Act (Agoa) where it can export more than 6,000 products. In 2017, Kenya exported articles of apparel and clothing accessories worth Sh32.4 billion. Majority of ginneries and tanneries initiated in 1970s and 1980s were closed owing to lack of raw materials and influx of mitumba.the equipment.

-SETH ONYANGO