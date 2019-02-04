English VideosNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kibarani dumpsite rehabilitation

K24 Tv February 4, 2019
2,425 Less than a minute

Visitors entering the coastal city of Mombasa will now be welcomed by  a new refreshing site after the county government completed the rehabilitation of the infamous Kibarani dumpsite.
The project which has been lauded by the united nations  environmental programme- UNEP has seen the dumpsite relocated to Mwakirunge and its place now stands manicured recreational park  with complete with seats, wildlife sculptures and an artificial grass carpet.

Show More

Related Articles

February 4, 2019
2,960

Health crisis looms as nurses down tools again

February 4, 2019
2,874

Disclose where chains are, ex-mayors tell TA

February 4, 2019
2,877

Autopsy due today for four workers

February 4, 2019
2,908

Disgruntled Kemsa staff want management probed