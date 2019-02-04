English VideosNATIONALNEWSVideos
Kibarani dumpsite rehabilitation
Visitors entering the coastal city of Mombasa will now be welcomed by a new refreshing site after the county government completed the rehabilitation of the infamous Kibarani dumpsite.
The project which has been lauded by the united nations environmental programme- UNEP has seen the dumpsite relocated to Mwakirunge and its place now stands manicured recreational park with complete with seats, wildlife sculptures and an artificial grass carpet.