Guards’ lobby engages stakeholders over arms

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Security guards have stepped up bid to obtain firearms following the terrorist attack at DusitD2 hotel complex last month where 21 people lost their lives.

Kenya Security Industry Association (KSIA) said guards have borne the brunt of such deadly attacks hence the need to be armed.

“We are cognisant of the challenges brought about by increased crime, including terrorism which constantly puts our security guards against terrorism and other criminal elements,” KSIA national chairman Erick Okeyo said.

The association is set to engage stakeholders and the public on the best way to address the occupational hazards that bedevil guards.

“We hope this discussion will help us steer towards a comprehensive overhaul of our security infrastructure in a manner that will foster better security for citizenry and safe working conditions for our guards,” said Okeyo.

Last year, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i revealed State plans to arm guards after the National Security Advisory Committee approved the proposal.

Initially, the CS had proposed the new initiative to officially start in July this year with security firms offering cash transit services being the first ones to receive guns.

He said the government will issue gun licences to vetted companies, who will, in turn, arm their personnel to conduct their businesses.

“We are in the process of creating a centralised data of all guards in the country so that their activities and tasks are well coordinated,” he said. “We also want them to have similar uniform and a specified identification document.”