Dismay as Swazuri team tenure ends

The term of the National Land Commission (NLC) commissioners ends in two weeks amid almost unanimous verdict by Kenyans that its six-year term was uninspiring.

The first commission since the new Constitution came into effect, has been dogged by controversy and infighting which compromised delivery of its nine core mandates.

Its credibility was at stake when its chairman Mohammed Swazuri was on August 13 arraigned over abuse of office.

The bitter turf wars, which saw members of the team divided with Swazuri on one side and his deputy Abigael Mbagaya on the other, badly blurred the commission vision. Often, the commission could not collectively make hard decisions affecting land.

A case in point is the recent decision to spare Weston Hotel demolition, a private facility built on Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) land in Langata, Nairobi county.

On Weston Hotel, Swazuri during an interview with a local TV station this week, distanced himself from decision to spare it from demolition.

Swazuri has defended his tenure in office, saying he believes the commission has done “very well” under difficult circumstances. “We have renewed and extended leases for 1,254 cases, approved 3,046 subdivision and almagamation of public land.

“We have also approved 1,658 change/extension of user from commercial and otherwise, facilitated 2,700 building plans through counties and we have also allocated land and many others,” he said.

The government is yet to initiate replacement of the chairman and other commissioners even as February 19 nears. The commission, marginalised communities say, failed to address historical land injustices, charging that commissioners kept on barking but failed to bite.

“They preoccupied themselves with drawing allowances and failing to make hard decisions. The commission was just like a department of the national government,” says Peter Cheruiyot, an Ogeik land rights activist based in Nakuru.

He says it lacked integrity, it was unaccountable to the public and failed to enact requisite policies to protect land minorities and other marginalised groups or communities lay claim to.

Cheruiyot, a former Inter ministerial Mau Task Force on its reclamation member, says Swazuri team failed to identify community lands, claiming that during its tenure, more land was grabbed and irregularly allocated.

Charles ole Saiwa, a former Transmara county council chairman, accuses the commission of failing to return about 10,000 acres of land in Transmara that was transferred to Migori when former provinces were established.

Kenya Land Alliance (KLA) chief executive Lumumba Odenda says Kenyans are dissatisfied with the commission, claiming it failed to discharge its work. “It performed dismally. Instead of dealing decisively with issues under its ambit, it thrived in sideshows, infighting and rent seeking,” he claims.

He says some commissioners sided with Swazuri while the rest pledged loyalty to Ms Mbagaya, crippling its functions.

“It only managed to crack the surface, leaving underlying issues. Its Secretariat has also been dodged by administrative problems that has led to high turnover,” he says. Ends…