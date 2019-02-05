Chacha among affected in Maraga shuffle

Chief Justice David Maraga yesterday made changes in the Judiciary that saw Justice Chacha Mwita moved to Kajiado as the presiding judge.

Justice Mwita’s position as the head of the Constitutional and Human Rights Division has been taken over by Justice James Aaron Makau, who has been in the Commercial and Tax division.

Lady Justice Wilfrida Okwany moves from Constitutional and Human Rights division to Commercial and Tax division while Justice Weldon Korir has been moved from Malindi High Court to Constitutional and Human Rights division.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi who has been the presiding judge in Kajiado moves to Malindi High Court in the same capacity.

Justice Mwita has handled several high-profile cases in which he has made some rulings that appeared to have ruffled the State the wrong way.

Last year, he appeared to have crossed the paths of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and his Directorate of Criminal Investigations counterpart George Kinoti when he suspended criminal charges against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu. He then directed Mwilu to serve both the petition and application to the DPP, DCI, and Attorney General.

In a ruling that attracted the ire of Haji, Mwita said the petition raises constitutional issues that needed to be addressed. He held that the charges Mwilu faced arose out of a commercial dispute and the court needed to determine whether such can amount to a criminal charge. Mwilu had moved to the High Court to block her prosecution in the Sh12 million graft case.

And in April last year, Justice Mwita ruled that the government did not follow the correct process in the removal of Miguna Miguna from Kenya stating that citizenship by birth could not be cancelled. “Even if Miguna acquired Canadian citizenship, he did not lose his Kenya citizenship. He remains a citizen of Kenya,” he ruled.

The controversial politician attempted to return to the country in March but was denied re-entry despite an order by the court to allow him.