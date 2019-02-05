Digital markets must be built on credibility, truth

Shadrack Agaki

The World Economic Forum(WEF) conference held in Davos a few weeks ago focused on globalisation 4.0 phenomenon. In the 21st century, globalisation (4.0) is powered by ICT advancement. The phenomenon is now considered a force and glue that holds together global relations of societies and markets.

WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab in his book The Fourth Industrial Revolution notes that globalisation is forcing societies, companies and governments to think how offline and online worlds work together in practice.

At the centre of global digital markets are social media tools and platforms. Websites, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and instagram, among others.

These tools and platforms with internet connectivity have become the interface of human relations in the globalised world. However, the dynamics of relationship building and business transactions in this era of digitisation still relies on trust and credibility, which are critical in prosperity and growth of any business and relations.

American political scientist Francis Fukuyama in his book Trust, observes that prosperity and development in 21st century will depend on the level of trust among individuals and communities and governments. But how would one discern if one is truthful and credible when interacting behind keyboards?

This is a question that whoever wants to succeed in this information age need to understand and answer. With big data and algorithms, our real values and character are portrayed by what we say, read and write on online platforms.

A case in point is the embattled Ekeza sacco. In its website, the company claims its purpose is to help members acquire land and homes guided by transparency, trust and efficiency. But from the recent media revelations, members risk losing their money after it emerged the promises given were false. Even with the digital era, one cannot hide for long.

Similarly, the discrepancy of the information in the Kenya Department of Immigration website that it takes about 10 days to get a passport and the reality on the ground is that many cases take over a month to get the document reveal the challenges that digital markets face.

Such cases point to hurdles that continue to hamper growth and prosperity of global digital markets. Yet, global digital markets will depend on websites and online profiles to gauge trust and dependability of individuals, companies and government departments. If what is in those websites and social media profiles does not represent authentic values and character, then credibility is at stake.

Real character can be exposed after few interactions and transactions and this eventually determines the shelf life of global business relationships and engagement.

Therefore, if we have to take advantage of Globalisation 4.0, we must take appropriate steps to build digital markets with correct and credible information.

The same goes for the government — information on its digital platforms should be credible. The writer is an MA International Studies student at University of Nairobi—[email protected]