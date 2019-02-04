NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Autopsy due today for four workers

George Kebaso February 4, 2019
George Kebaso @Morarak

A postmortem examination on bodies of three people who died at a construction site in Karen on Thursday is expected to reveal cause of death.

About four survivors recorded statements at the Karen Police Station as State launched investigations into the mysterious deaths.

The police station was a hive of activity yesterday as authorities sought information from witnesses. “We have been recording statements for the last one hour,” a survivor who sought anonymity said.

Can’t be reached

ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi has been linked to the ongoing construction but attempts to reach him for a comment did not bear fruit yesterday.

However, he tweeted: “On Thursday, 7 workers on a construction project in which I am partner, took an unknown concoction. Sadly 3 lost their lives but 4 have been discharged. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation. Currently, I’m out of the country but shall do my best to assist the affected parties.”

Senior police officers in Karen, where the incident was reported, declined to give more information over the mysterious deaths.

