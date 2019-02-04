Disclose where chains are, ex-mayors tell TA

Dickens Wasonga and Robert Ochoro @PeopleDailyKe

The confusion surrounding the whereabouts of coveted mayoral chains continues with former Kisumu and Kisii officials saying that they have no clue where the chains are.

Kisumu’s last Mayor Sam Okello told the People Daily that he believes the chain was handed over during transition, among other assets that the now defunct municipal council handed over to the incoming county government through the Transition Authority as the country ushered in the devolved units.

He said he was not handling the day-to-day administrative matters of the civic body and as such, could not be the one in whose custody the chain was bestowed upon.

He said when he left, the then Kisumu Municipal Council Clerk Christopher Rusana, who also acted briefly as the first Kisumu City manager was the one who handed over all the assets to TA.

He is now the Migori County Secretary. We couldn’t get him to comment on the issue by the time of going to press. Okello said the chain was always under lock and key and even the mayor himself was not allowed to carry it home.

Symbol of authority

Former mayor of the defunct Kisii Municipal Council Samuel Nyangeso said he was not in a position to tell the whereabouts of the chain. He said the chain was kept in safe custody, saying that he could not sign bills into law or transact any official business without it.

He said the mayoral chain and gown gave him power and authority to crack the whip on rogue civic leaders and workers.

“I wore the chain and the gown during Full Council meetings, public holidays, opening Agricultural Shows, hosting local and international delegations and when lighting mayor’s Christmas tree,” he said.

The ex-mayor, who was succeeded by ex mayor, Aloyse Moseti before the advent of devolution urged the county government to consult former council leaders to help them trace county’s assets and those under the national government, repossess and protect them.