Health crisis looms as nurses down tools again

Alvin Mwangi and KNA @PeopleDailyKe

A crisis looms in the health sector after the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) vowed that nurses’ strike will go on as planned.

Union secretary general Seth Panyako directed nurses in at least 23 counties to keep off hospitals until the government honours a return-to-work formula agreed on in November 2017.

He said nurses have been pushed to the wall by the National and county governments, which he accused of failing to give them service and uniform allowances as agreed.

Only Machakos, Mombasa and Migori will not be affected by the strike as the counties have complied with the agreement.

Starting today, nurses in Nyandarua, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyeri, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kitui, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Nairobi, Wajir and Taita Taveta counties will not report to work if their demands will not have been met.

On Wednesday those in Marsabit, Homa Bay and Kiambu counties will start the strike, while nurses in Kirinyaga, Embu, Samburu, Garissa and Kwale counties follow suit on February 11.

The industrial action takes effect on February 18 in Siaya, Murang’a, Nakuru and Busia counties.

The union suspended the strike in Vihiga, Tharaka Nithi and Mandera after it entered into an agreement with the respective county governments.

Knun has given the remaining counties—Tana River, Uasin Gishu, Narok, Nandi, Kakamega, Nyamira, Laikipia, Meru, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kericho, Kilifi, Lamu, Bomet, Makueni, Baringo, Bungoma and Turkana—one-month ultimatum to comply with the return-to-work agreement.

“We have had enough negotiations with the government over these issues. It is now time for action,” said Panyako.

“We will stand our ground, we will not call off the strike and this is going to be the worst strike in the history of Kenya.”

Amicable solution

And even as nurses remained adamant on the strike, the Council of Governors expresses its willingness to work with the National government to ensure an amicable solution is found.

CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said the council will work with the three-member conciliation committee formed by Labour Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani last week to resolve the impasse.

“The Council of Governors assures the ministry, the nurses and the public at large of our strong commitment to work with the conciliation committee for an expeditious conclusion,” he said in a statement.

The conciliation committee yesterday sent out letters to the involved parties, inviting them for a meeting.

The team comprises Harun Mwaura (chair) an expert in industrial relations, with Abisai Amenge from the Federation of Kenya Employers and Benson Okwaro from Central Organisation of Trade Unions.

“The dialogue efforts are aimed at ensuring service delivery in public hospitals are not paralysed. We expect all the parties to engage in good faith,” said Yattani.

Panyako has accused Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) of being the stumbling block to the payment of the nurses’ allowances.

“SRC has continued to misadvise the government. If it continues to play the hide and seek games with us, strike will proceed as planned,” he said.

Meanwhile, county public service boards have been blamed for the current stalemate.

The Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) national chairman Elijah Sitimah said poor human resource management in counties has led to the strain.

“We urge CoG and the boards in the various counties to come together with the nurses’ union to make sure that we have an amicable solution. We do not want to see another protracted strike that is going to harm our citizens,” he said in a press briefing on Friday.