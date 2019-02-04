Coach Kirwa: Chepng’etich will break world record

Ericson Kiprono @PeopleSports11

Dubai Marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich is headed for greatness. That is according to veteran athletics coach Julius Kirwa who believes Chepng’etich has the potential to break the world marathon record soon.

Kirwa says the 24-year-old will soon shutter Paula Radcliffe’s world mark of 2:15:25, which has stood since 2003.

“Chepng’etich has showed she is a worthy opponent to any top runner. She offers the selectors a hard time as Kenya gears to name its team to the World Championships in Qatar,” said Kirwa.

Two weeks ago, Chepng’etich left the opposition in shreds at the Dubai Marathon where she not only broke the course record, but also set the third fastest time in history.

Her time of 2:17:07 was fast enough to slice off two minutes and nine seconds from Ethiopia’s Roza Dereje course record (2:19:17) set in the 2018.

It moves Chepng’etich from eighth to third on the world all-time list behind Radcliffe (2:15:25) and compatriot Mary Keitany (2:17:01). “I have no immediate plans but I hope to rest and recover. After that, I will decide which race to compete in,” Chepng’etich told People Sport.

“The world record is beatable but it will require more planning and strategy. However, with good preparations, it is doable,” she added. Last year, Chepng’etich finished second in 2:22:59 behind compatriot Betsy Saina at Paris Marathon.

She would finish fifth at Copenhagen Half Marathon in Denmark in a time of 1:07:02 before staging her successful defence of the Istanbul Marathon title in a course record time of 2:18:35 later the same year. Dubai was her fourth marathon and the success more sweet because Chepng’etich trained on her own in Ngong