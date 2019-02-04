NCPB prove tough nut to crack for KU as Ulinzi down MKU

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) beat Kenyatta University (KU) 24-14 to go top of the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) women’s league standings.

KU started on a high, taking a 5-3 lead but the millers would have none of it as they scored back-to-back goals to take a 7-5 advantage.

The win puts NCPB at the helm with 24 points, having picked maximum points without breaking sweat in a Saturday fixture against school girls Yatta Queens who did not honour their weekend matches.

Edna Kasandi’s charges, however, know their time at the helm could be short-lived as holders Nairobi Water, who were not in action over the weekend, are breathing down their necks with 22 points with two matches in hand.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Sharks were true to their words as they shot down Mt Kenya University (MKU) students 33-21 in a highly-charged match.

Lucy Mereithi and Caren Lutengeya starred for the soldiers as they scored 11 and nine goals respectively to hand the side their 11th win. Before yesterday’s win, Ulinzi had also benefitted from the no-show Yatta for maximum points, taking their tally to 17 points.

Phinora Oliro and Sarah Gitu scored seven and six goals respectively in the match but it was too little to hand them the bragging rights.

“We had prepared for this match knowing that MKU would come hard on us but we handled them well. I hope the players keep the same tempo in the remaining matches,” said Ulinzi team manager-cum coach Yusuf Kipruto.

In the men’s league, defending champions Black Mamba saw off struggling National Youth Service (NYS) 46-16 in the only match played on Saturday. Byron Agunda and Nicholas Okore were the top scorers for Mamba with 10 and nine goals while Kelvin Orone made five for NYS.

NYS suffered a 33-25 defeat on Sunday in the hands of scholars St Paul’s University while KU picked a slim 22-18 win over Boomerang.