English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
NURSES STRIKE TO KICK OFF ON MONDAY
Kenyans have been told to brace for a stormy ride in the Health sector, after the nurses union vowed to make good their threat, to paralyse operations in the public health sector by downing their tools starting Monday.
The nurses union has urged Kenyans to transfer their patients from public hospitals and seek treatment elsewhere.
This despite efforts by the Labour Ministry to initiate dialogue between the nurses and county governments to end the standoff.