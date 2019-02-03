English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

 NURSES STRIKE TO KICK OFF ON MONDAY

K24 Tv February 3, 2019
2,617 Less than a minute
Knun secretary general Seth Panyako.

Kenyans have been told to brace for a stormy ride in the Health sector, after the nurses union vowed to make good their threat, to paralyse operations in the public health sector by downing their tools starting Monday.

The nurses union has urged Kenyans to transfer their patients from public hospitals and seek treatment elsewhere.

This despite efforts by the Labour Ministry to initiate dialogue between the nurses and county governments to end the standoff.

Show More

Related Articles

February 3, 2019
2,684

2022 SUCCESSION POLITICS

February 3, 2019
2,725

MAN ARRESTED FOR FUNDING DUSIT ATTACKERS

February 3, 2019
2,571

MOMBASA POLITICIAN REUNITED WITH FAMILY

February 3, 2019
2,724

MOHAMED FARID APATIKANA

Check Also

Close