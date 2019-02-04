Mombasa’s Dongo Kundu project faces new headache

Construction of the second phase of the Sh30 billion Dongo Kundu bypass and development of special economic zone in Likoni sub-county are facing fresh headwinds after inhabitants vowed to block the projects if land compensation is not prioritised.

The number of those demanding compensation is said to have ballooned from 1,400 to over 4,000, majority being squatters inhabiting the land meant for the Dongo Kundu and Special Economic Zone projects.

Threat to the Vision 2030 projects comes at a time when landowners protesting against delayed compensation for land taken over by phase two of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project have paralysed the Nairobi-Naivasha route.

Although the planned infrastructure developments in Mombasa are expected to bring a number of benefits to the coastal economy once they take shape, residents of the area are demanding compensation to be done first before interested party’s kick start any form of development.

While the 3,277-acre piece of land in Dongo Kundu area set for the special economic zone is government land, in the custody of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), the land has been inhabited by squatters who claim it has been their homes since time immemorial. Likoni Deputy county commissioner Eric Wamulevu yesterday said the Ethics and Anti-Corruption commission (EACC) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers will carry out a fresh vetting exercise to address concerns of fake beneficiaries who had listed their names ready for compensation.

“A multi-agency team has already been formed including officials from DCI and EACC who will scrutinise the list. So if you know your name has been put on the list through the backdoor, be ready to carry your own cross,” Wamulevu said.

The underlying issues have the potential to cause monumental friction as government pushes through one of the Vision 2030 projects expected to alter the coastal town in terms of infrastructure and business.

Genuine beneficiaries

He said the team will visit the affected families beginning this week to conduct a door-to-door vetting process, adding that the team would work alongside village elders, chiefs and local administration.“We urge those who are affected to stay in their houses because the team will be moving from house to house to identify genuine beneficiaries to avoid victimisation,” said Wamulevu.

The economic zone development involves infrastructure, including Berth 1 at the Port of Mombasa, access roads, transmission line, water supply pipeline from the mainland and a sub-station, drainage, power supply and a free trade zone.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko said names of those affected had risen to 4,000 from 1,400 beneficiaries, a number she said, had been inflated by brokers.“We have list of over 4,000 people, I am aware of the place, we can’t have such a number. I am sending them warning they won’t benefit and we are calling the detectives to scrutinise fully and arrest the brokers,” she said.