2022 SUCCESSION POLITICS

A plot to set up regional kingpins to check mate Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 succession race gained traction this week after former Jubilee Vice Chair, David Murathe met Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka in Yatta this week.

The move is said to be part of the Anti-Ruto movement campaign initiated in Vihiga, late last year is a strategy to mobilize numbers for the movement with Kalonzo and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi seen as strong contenders if ODM party leader Raila Odinga will not seek a fifth stab at the presidency.