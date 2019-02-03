English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

MOMBASA POLITICIAN REUNITED WITH FAMILY

K24 Tv February 3, 2019
2,572 Less than a minute

Mombasa politician, Mohamed Farid,  also known as ‘wakili’ who was allegedly abducted by unknown assailants in Nyali, Mombasa on Friday afternoon, has been reunited with his family in Kisauni, after he returned home safe and sound.
Farid, while narrating his 24 hours ordeal in the hands of the alleged abductors, claimed the assailants bundled him into the boot of a white Toyota Premier car at the up market Nyali estate after luring him from a cyber café before they stole 50,000 shillings from him and took him to Nairobi, only to release him later.

Show More

Related Articles

February 3, 2019
2,617

 NURSES STRIKE TO KICK OFF ON MONDAY

February 3, 2019
2,684

2022 SUCCESSION POLITICS

February 3, 2019
2,726

MAN ARRESTED FOR FUNDING DUSIT ATTACKERS

February 3, 2019
2,725

MOHAMED FARID APATIKANA

Check Also

Close