MOMBASA POLITICIAN REUNITED WITH FAMILY

Mombasa politician, Mohamed Farid, also known as ‘wakili’ who was allegedly abducted by unknown assailants in Nyali, Mombasa on Friday afternoon, has been reunited with his family in Kisauni, after he returned home safe and sound.

Farid, while narrating his 24 hours ordeal in the hands of the alleged abductors, claimed the assailants bundled him into the boot of a white Toyota Premier car at the up market Nyali estate after luring him from a cyber café before they stole 50,000 shillings from him and took him to Nairobi, only to release him later.