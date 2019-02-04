Missing digital content for new curriculum frustrating teachers

Douglas Dindi and Wangari Njuguna @PeopleDailyKe

Thousands of tablets supplied to public schools under the government’s Digital Learning Programme are lying idle at established resource centres in primary schools for lack of digital content required in the teaching of the new education curriculum.

Already, teachers in the lower classes are grappling with the lack of government-approved course books to teach Movement and Creativity, Hygiene and Nutrition and Art subjects four weeks after the State declared total roll out of the Competence-Based-Curriculum (CBC).

Multiple interviews with heads of primary schools reveal that the devices are no longer in use partly because the old programmes used to carry the obsolete 8.4.4 education curriculum, which is already phased out in lower classes.

“Unless something is done to upgrade digital content, what we have is not relevant to the critical learning needs under the CBC,” Dan Wanyangu, headteacher at Kakamega Primary School, told a Grade One parents’ meeting at the institution.

Officials of Dschool, a firm that supplies interactive digital content for Pre-Primary (PP) One, Two, Three and Grades One to Three in most of the high-end private schools in Western region, say there is no cause for alarm as long as digital platform in schools remain viable.

Expensive

Dschool director Wycliffe Majango, who has close business ties with top performing schools in the area including Kakamega Hill, Madasa Academy, Jab Star and Booker Academy, says digital content is only a support learning material. “The right digital content programmes will be infused in the tablets when approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

“I know it is expensive; public procurement is a process. There is a discussion in the ministry and its agencies about the right digital content for the new system before publication. I am aware there is intent to give the public schools a similar content accessed by children in private academies,” he said.

Kenya Primary Schools heads association (Kepsha) Kakamega county chapter chairman, Kepha Aswani, says the digital learning material in the devices is now obsolete and teachers in the lower classes were only using course books to teach.

Interestingly, Kakamega county Director of Education, Dickson Ogonyo denied lack of approved content under the new curricular. Asked to show samples of approved course books for Movement and Creativity, Hygiene and Nutrition and Art subjects listed for grade one, he responded, “I’m not authorised to speak to the press.”

Teachers say there is lack of guidance on how to teach the subjects, adding that the ministry had not communicated what should happen. Kenya Institute of Curricular Development has developed course books for activities in Maths, English, Kiswahili activities, Literacy, Environment and Music.

Jesse Kihato, champion teacher in the new curriculum at Technology Primary School in Murang’a townsays only the Tusome (reading and writing programme funded by USAid) has been fed into the system as the sponsor has availed the materials.

In all other subjects, materials are unavailable, forcing teachers to rely on curriculum and teachers’ guides to conduct lessons. “It is not a major problem as there are other learning materials…It is not mandatory that pupils use the gadgets, the tutor only uses them when necessary,” he said.

Kihato said the new curriculum is practical based and learners have to explore and be creative on their own. “The State has also not supplied the new text books as promised and many parents have opted to buy them for their children. There is also need for a more vigorous training for tutors to help them deliver quality content to the pupils,” he added.

During a recent visit to Murang’a, Elijah Mungai, Director for Projects Co-ordination in the Ministry of Education said the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) is on course and it is one platform they are leveraging on to deliver the new curriculum.

He said the gadget gives learners room for exploration, creativity and exploration. “Our investment in the DLP was in line with the new curriculum and we have our focus set on this platform to deliver quality learning to our students” said Mungai.