Ten local sports personalities charged with various offences

Athletes are always seen as heroes whenever they compete in various sports with many considered role models. The same can be said of sports administrators. However, not all are clean as some have found themselves on the wrong end of the law. Here are a select few from Kenya

David Gikaria

Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee member for Rift Valley David Gikaria was arrested last Monday and taken to court over eight counts of land fraud. The Nakuru Town East MP was apprehended by officers from the Nakuru Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and questioned for hours.

He was later arraigned in a Nakuru court, charged with forging land documents and grabbing parcels of land within Nakuru County between August 28 and December 18, 2007. Gikaria denied all the charges and was released on a personal bond of Sh3 million with a surety of the same amount, or a cash bail of Sh1 million.

Ezekiel Kemboi

In June 2012, three-time 3,000m steeplechase world champion Ezekiel Kemboi found himself on the wrong end of the law when he was charged with assaulting and injuring 26-year-old Ann Njeri. He appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Francis Kiambia where he faced the charges which were allegedly committed in West Indies in the outskirts of Eldoret town.

He was released on a Sh50,000 bond and a cash bail of Sh20,000 after he denied the charges. However, Kemboi received a reprieve in October that year when Njeri—who had accused him of attacking her when she declined his sexual advances—withdraw the charges.

Federico Rosa

Kenyan-based Italian athletics agent and manager Federico Rosa was in July 2016 charged with various doping offences in a Nairobi court.

The Gabrielle Rosa Association director was accused of conspiring with others to injure the reputation of 2001 World Youth Championships finalist Elijah Kiprono Boit and three-time Boston Marathon winner Rita Jeptoo by administering prohibited substances. However in November that year, the State terminated the case even before the trial started.

Frank Wanyama

In April last year, rugby star Frank Wanyama grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons when he was charged with raping a local singer. The Kenya Harlequins ace was charged in a Nairobi court after detectives relied on DNA examinations as well as the suspects’ and complainant’s statement.

The incident is said to have happened at Seefa apartment in Highrise Nairobi in February 2018. Wanyama and his co-accused denied the charges and were released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 each, pending the hearing. The case subsequently cost him his slot in the Kenya Sevens team where he was among the most promising players.

Alex Olaba

Like Wanyama, Olaba also plays for Harlequins and was the other person accused of sexually assaulting the singer. Investigations started in February 2018 when the singer reported to police that she was gang-raped in Highrise estate. Six witnesses recorded statements and further examination in hospital established that the complaint was pregnant.

The singer was first to make the ordeal known in public by posting details on her Instagram page, claiming she was raped overnight on her birthday, February 10. Kenya Rugby Union distanced itself from the duo and they have not played for any of the national teams since.

Stephen arap Soi

The former National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) is currently facing multiple counts of misappropriation of funds meant for Team Kenya athletes during the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil. Soi, who was head of delegation in Rio, was first charged in September 2016 with five counts of stealing Sh25.9 million meant for athletes.

He was released on bail but the case resurfaced in October last year when DCI ordered their arrest alongside former Sports PS Richard Ekai and NOCK Secretary General Francis “FK Paul” Kanyili. The prosecution leveled against the three six counts of abuse of office and four counts of willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of public funds.

FK Paul

In addition to the charges alongside Soi, FK Paul was also accused of improperly conferring benefits of Sh2.5 million to his son Vincent Kanyili by including him in the Kenyan delegation which resulted in loss of public funds through payments of air tickets and allowances.

In the abuse of office count, Paul and ex-NOCK boss Kipchoge Keino were charged with willfully failing to comply with public funds management regulations by unlawfully authorising payment in excesses of Sh15 million allowances to members of the Kenyan team.

Ben Ekumbo

Ben Ekumbo quit Kenya Swimming Federation after 34 years, 10 as chairman, in January 2017 after what was seen as a fall from grace.

Ekumbo had seen his fortunes dwindle after the 2016 Olympics Games when in December 2016 he was charged with stealing $10,500 (Sh1,050,000) and sports kits during his time as NOCK first vice chairman and deputy chief of mission for Team Kenya. He was released on bond after staying in custody for two weeks.

Godfrey Simiyu

Katiambo Last Tuesday, Kenyans were left in shock when DCI released names of close to 130 individuals in a three-page newspaper advertisement being sought over various offences of electronic fraud by hacking into banking systems. Among them is Godfrey Simiyu Katiambo a former chairman of AFC Leopards Election Management Group.

“The suspects listed here are wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations pursuant for a warrant of arrest miscellaneous N25 of 2019 issued by CM’s Court Kiambu on 24th January 2019,” said the advert. The amount siphoned is believed to run into billions.

Robinson Njoroge

In November 2013, 23-year-old Robinson Njoroge, who played for Waithaka Pips, was charged before a Kibera court with robbery with violence. Njoroge was alleged to have violently robbed Alex Kimathi of his motorcycle and mobile phone worth Sh93,000 in Riruta, Nairobi the same month.

He denied the charge before Chief Magistrate Judith Wanjala and pleaded with the court to grant him a lenient bail term. He was released on a Sh1 million bond and a surety of the same amount.