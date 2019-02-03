CONSERVING MAU 

A section of leaders from the Maa community now say they will oppose the proposal to merge constituencies with small populations as the Maasai community need to have constituencies of their own.

Nominated MP David Sankok says the proposal to introduce the Prime Minister’s position was ill advised as all it will do is baloon the wage bill.

The MP who was accompanied by Senator Ledama also demanded that the security agencies in the county initiate the second phase of Mau evictions in order to save the regions eco system.