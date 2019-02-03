THE HIJAB STAND-OFF 

A form one student in aAIC Chebisas Girls High School in Uasin Gishu county has been forced to terminate her studies, after she allegedly refused to remove her hijab as required in the school rules.

The AIC Chebisas Girls High School management demanded that the girl wear full uniform like the rest of the students, without the hijab but she refused. Her parents decided to pull her out of the school.

Her father, Elias Mohamed accused the school of denying her daughter the right to education, asking the ministry to intervene and have his school fees refunded in full.

This follows a supreme court ruling saying students must wear the recommended school uniforms, saying the hijab was not part of the uniform.