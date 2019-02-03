English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

It was  pomp and color in Malindi county,  as hundreds of local and foreign tourists turned up in large numbers to celebrate the second annual Bahari Cultural Expo at Plan Hotel Resorts,

Different communities from the Coast region showcased their cultures, the annual fete is organized by Mseto Africa to promote tourism in the resort town.

Coastal leaders are now urging tourists to sample what the they have to offer in the small towns of Malindi and Lamu saying security has been heightened.

Speaking during the annual Bahari Cultural Festival held in Malindi the leaders say they are working with the National Government to revive the sector.

