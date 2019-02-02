Yattani moves to avert nurses strike

Milliam Murigi and Grace Angela

The government has taken steps to stop a strike by nurses which was to start on Monday, Labour Cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani said yesterday. Yatani said he had directed a conciliation committee be formed to spearhead talks.

This comes after strike notices by the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) to county governments and Ministry of Health. The strike was expected to start on February.

“Since the Health sector provides critical essential services, its disruption will not only be injurious to the well-being of the citizens but also likely to cause a serious security threat thus it is imperative that all efforts be put in place to insulate the sector from interruptions,” said Yattani.

The three-member committee will be chaired by Harun Mwaura, an industrial relations expert to assist the parties’ mediate and resolve the impasse and file a report to CS within 30 days.

“I urge Knun to suspend the intended industrial action and give the conciliation process and dialogue a chance,” said Yattani.

Mwaura will be assisted by Abisai Ambenge from Federation of Kenya Employers and Benson Okwaro of Central Organisations of Trade Union (Cotu). “I am confident that the conciliation committee has the capacity to resolve the matters in dispute,” said the CS.