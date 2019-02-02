Compensation standoff for Sh24b Kariminu dam project resolved

Construction of the Sh24 billion Kariminu II dam in Gatundu North, Kiambu will start immediately after a 12-year land compensation standoff between affected residents and the government was resolved.

The project in Kiriko, Buchana, Gathanji and Kariminu villages has been at the centre of a controversy after earlier agreed compensation awards were degazetted in what the National Lands Commission (NLC) attributed to discrepancies and computation errors.

Land owners moved to court demanding the halting of the project until their grievances were addressed. Kiambu politicians led by Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe and a local committee representing affected residents held a series of meetings with government representatives to push for more favourable land valuation terms.

In the new terms, an acre of land will be uniformly compensated at Sh3 million. Sh1.286 billion will be spent to pay 246 households which will be affected by Phase One of the project which will cover 171 acres.

In a meeting attended by Water Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui, Permanent Secretary Joseph Irungu, NLC chairman Mohammed Swazuri, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, MPs Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North), Simon King’ara (Ruiru), Jude Njomo (Kiambu town), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Patrick Wainaina (Thika), Woman Representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba and Senator Kimani Wamatangi, the leaders called for immediate commencement of survey and design of Phase Two.

Governor Waititu said the project will supply water to Ruiru, Juja and Nairobi. The leaders called on locals to avoid misappropriating compensation money and instead acquire new land. Chelugui said the project is an enabler of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.