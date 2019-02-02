Four in custody over coffee theft in Kirinyaga

Four people have been arrested in connection with theft of coffee worth Sh2.3 million at Kathera Coffee Factory, Kirinyaga county.

A factory manager and three guards were picked this morning by detectives after the incident was reported at Kerugoya Police Station.

According to Inoii Coffee Society chairman Abel Kamundia, armed gangsters raided the factory at around 2am and made away with 108 bags of clean coffee.

He said that the coffee was ready to be delivered to the miller and they had secured a permit and armed police escort to transport it to the miller in Nyeri.

Speaking to press at the factory, Kamundia accused the factory manager of complacence saying he failed request for police officers to guard the coffee at night. The chairman termed the incident an inside job.