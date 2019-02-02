Now ‘visible’ Juve host Parma

It was in the air,” Massimiliano Allegri said. You could feel it coming. Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Coppa Italia was Juventus’ first to an Italian side this season. And within that context, the stunned headline on the front page of Il Corriere dello Sport “They know how to lose” is understandable.

To put the loss into some perspective, Juventus had not been eliminated from the Coppa Italia since Antonio Conte was in charge. They have won it four years in a row and now, finally, relinquish their title in 2019.

The mix of shock and awe owed much to the scoreline, too, as Juventus did not lose narrowly. They were not unlucky. From start to finish, Atalanta dominated. Before Wednesday night, the only other teams to beat Allegri’s Juventus 3-0 were Real Madrid and Barcelona.

We should pause here and take a moment to salute Gian Piero Gasperini and the job he continues to do in Bergamo. Such is his body of work over the past 2½ years that, regardless of the champions’ recent unconvincing form, the prospect of Atalanta beating Juventus something that hadn’t happened since 2004 felt genuinely possible.

Bergamo is arguably the hardest away day in Italy, surpassed only by visits to the Allianz Stadium. Allegri drew attention to that and stressed how unrealistic it is to expect his side to win every game.

Juventus have dropped four points all season in Serie A and, at least when it comes to results, have been as close to flawless as any team in the history of Europe’s top five leagues.

Pep Guardiola, of all people, was name-checking them Monday, citing them as the best teams of the past decade along with Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Teams he wants Manchester City to imitate in terms of relentless consistency.

As for going out of the cup, fans are divided on how much stock to put in it. On the one hand, there are those who look at it as the least important major trophy of the season.

When Allegri was appointed, it meant something to the club because Juventus had gone 20 years without winning it. Now after four in a row, the allure isn’t as great; the idea of having more time to rest and recuperate for an assault on the Champions League holds an obvious appeal.

On the other hand, elimination denies Juventus the chance to win the treble, which is why Inter supporters were celebrating as hard as Atalanta’s on Wednesday.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli told the players the treble was an objective on the eve of the season and so, for all the mitigation, a club that hates losing will be disappointed, and the president’s presence at training on Thursday morning duly noted.

Of relative concern over the past two months are the performances and a mounting injury list of high-profile players. The two are not mutually exclusive and coincide with a gauntlet of tricky fixtures against Fiorentina, Torino, Inter, Atalanta and Samp before the winter break, followed by Milan, Lazio and Atalanta again once the campaign resumed.

Expecting Juventus to play champagne football throughout that run was unrealistic, but the skill of and money invested in the team explain why fans are demanding more.

Roberto Gagliardini hit the post in the Derby d’Italia and gilt-edged chances also went begging for Ivan Perisic and Matteo Politano.