Thika Queens face Kayole test in Toyoyo WPL match

Women Premier League (WPL) leaders Thika Queens travel to Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo Grounds on Saturday to face Kayole Starlets as they seek to extend their lead at the helm of the 2018 season.

The two-time champions currently lead the standings with nine points and produced the season’s biggest winning margin after thrashing Baringo Starlets by 14 goals to take their goals tally to 22 after just three matches.

On their part Kayole remain winless in two games played so far. The side suffered a 2-0 loss to Mathare United Women in their recent match and were subjected to a 5-2 thrashing by Makolanders in their season opening clash.

In a match is expected to be a thriller, Makolanders, fresh from trouncing Baringo Starlets, face Mathare who were held to a goalless draw by Wadadia in their last fixture played at Ruaraka.

The former will be buoyed by their huge win while the latter will come out strong as they seek to forget their unimpressive performance against Wadadia. In another match, Soccer Queens host Kisumu-based Palos Ladies at Mbaraki Sports ground. Queens are coming off a 2-1 loss to Eldoret Falcons while Palos stunned Mombasa Olympic with a 1-0 win.

Title holders Vihiga Queens host Gaspo Youth at Mumias Complex in search of a third consecutive win in as many matches. The side has scored nine goals in two matches and conceded five.

Mombasa Olympic host Soccer Queens in Mombasa in search of their first win of the season. The Mombasa based side is struggling after some of their key players left before the season kicked off.

Key among the players scouted by other clubs from Olympic is Kenyan International Mwanahalima Dogo Adam who now has 8 goals from 3 matches for former champions Thika Queens. Despite such invaluable losses, Oyoo has firm belief that it’s just a matter of time before her current unit adapt to the top tier.