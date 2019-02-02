Eldoret all but ready for cross-country trials

EMMANUEL MASINDE

Preparation are underway in Uasin Gishu County for the first time in history, Athletics Kenya will be hosting national cross-country championships-cum-trials in Eldoret ahead of this year’s world cross country championships slated for Aarhus, Denmark in March.

Athletics Kenya will be using the championships to select a formidable team ahead of world cross country championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

The national event will be staged in Eldoret town at Eldoret Sports Club grounds on February 23 and the Local Organising Committee led by Athletics Kenya Central Rift chairman Abraham Mutai said they are ahead of preparation, they have identify the officials of the event and security is ready and later they will be launching on February 14.

Local organising committee plans to host the championships in the afternoon just like the IAAF meetings that take place in the evening.

Mutai said in the spirit of devolution the event will be outside Nairobi we want it to be going round the country and also the championships will start in the afternoon.

“The event is unique such that it is the first time it is being held outside Nairobi, and also it will be held in the afternoon as per other international events are held in the evening,” said Mutai citing the power of AK to devolve the sport and they want fans to enjoy watching their sons and daughters compete in Eldoret widely viewed as bedrock of athletics in the country.