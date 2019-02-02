Repairing a damaged reputation.

Francis Muli

This past week, a number of ‘exposes’ have entirely ruined the reputation of a number of public figures. People perceived as icons of success found themselves in the harsh and unforgiving public courts.

For Wilkins Fadhili, Hopekid and DK Kwenye Beat their past came back to bite them, threatening their careers and denting their images.

When you fall prey to such a scandal, you must find ways to overcome and keep your brand afloat. At this juncture, it is not how hard you fall, but how fast you get back on your feet.

Here are some few tips to rebrand yourself or business after a big fall.

1. Accept

This is the hardest but most important steps to take. It costs nothing, but the results are great. It gives you a clear mind and conscience to help you rediscover yourself.

2. Take time in solitude

It is not wise to respond to some allegations. In such situations, restrain yourself from responding to allegations. This will throw your detractors off-balance. Some of these allegations are often out of malice and hate especially if your star is shining.

3. Apologise

If you have to respond, apology should be your first step. It helps you restore trust of some of your clients although make peace with the fact that you will lose some. It is the nature of any business, in such turbulent times you must lose. Explain to your die-hard fans and clients the steps you are taking to make things right, and mean it.

4. Take a sabbatical

At such a time, you are not in the right state of mind. Take some time off and plan a comeback with a clear business strategy in place.

5. Rebuild your brand

You can use the bad moments and how you rebuilt yourself as a testimony. People are love stories of a bad past that transformed into success. People forget easily, do not focus so much on your bitter past, but use the time and opportunity available to scale up.