Feeding families - meet young Maisha Wanjiru.

Hi Maisha Wanjiru. Tell us a bit about yourself and how you got into farming

I am 11 years old and I go to St George’s Primary School. I got into farming when I was nine. My mother used to teach me about it when I would visit our home upcountry. Whenever I’m there, I’m always encouraged to help out in the farms.

What is the 4-H club all about and how has it helped you in learning about farming?

Through our patron Mr Charles Wambua, the 4-H club has trained us on how best to practise agriculture.

What do you plant in your farm?

We grow spring onions, cabbages, mushrooms, kale, maize and fruits, because it benefits people, animals and the earth.

What other activities is the club involved in apart from farming?

My other interests are acrobatics and dancing. I like to entertain people.

How do your parents support your farming projects?

They continuously teach me how to cultivate plants by digging out weeds, planting seeds and watering them.

Are there awards you have won as a result of farming?

Yes, I won 4-H merchandise for participating in the club’s competitions and this encouraged me to continue farming.

How do you balance between farming and schoolwork?

I first focus on my studies in class, then I make time for the 4-H club activities in farming. I balance it all well.

What’s your favourite subject?

English, because I love learning new words, and also CRE as I get to learn about God.

What would you like to be in future?

After learning all this, I would like to continue farming so that I can be able to feed families. I would also like to be a lawyer, so that I can help protect children like me and their rights.

Who is your role model?

My mother. She encourages me a lot in my education, what I am doing at 4-H and in acrobatics.

Advice to other kids?

Work hard, as it always pays.