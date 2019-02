2018 was a good year for Rapper Stella Mwangi as her songs went all the way to Hollywood. This year, she has started on the right foot as she is set to appear in Norwegian cooking show, Kulinaris.

The show will be featuring Norwegian celebrities and public figures and the Kenyan based rapper is clearly elated to be amongst those headlining this year. “Chef Stella Premieres tonight on Norwegian National TV3 #CampKulinaris.”