Millie Odhiambo decries rise of conmen using fake funerals

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has decried the rise of conmen in her constituency using fake funerals to extort money from politicians.

In a post on her Facebook page, the MP revealed how she has been conned several times by even people she knows personally.

“Increasingly, people lie about death just to get food on the table. It is very sad. In one instance, my representatives arrived at a home to say pole to a guy personally known to me for losing the son. The family were shocked to learn they were supposedly bereaved,” the outspoken legislator wrote.

The MP further said she once attended a funeral only to realize it was fake.

“However, you learn to take it easy. I was told part of leadership is that you must be conned frequently,” she added.