KITUI LAND ADJUDICATION AND TITLING 

The county government of Kitui in partnership with the Ministry of Lands is expected to undertake land adjudication and titling, in a plan set to have 100,000 title deeds issued to residents in the next 6 months.

Speaking at Katse in Mwingi North sub-county, Lands Permanent Secretary Dr. Nicholas Muraguri said, the partnership between the national and county government will see the residents receive title deeds without paying any fee.

Governor Charity Ngilu urged residents to resolve any disputes they may be having to ensure they do not miss out in the project. She said processing of title deeds was one way of setting the base for property ownership in the county, and also a key exercise to fast track mining in the region.