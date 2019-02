The Association of Matatu Operators is now calling on its members not to comply with the new parking fees revised by the Nairobi Central Business District that is affecting Public Service Vehicles .

The association official Jimal Ibrahim has directed his members to stick to the initial Ksh.3,650 for 14 seater matatus, Ksh.5,250 for 33 seaters and sh.7,250 for 51 seater.