DUSIT ATTACK SUSPECTS IN COURT

Nyeri Resident Magistrate, Nelly Kariuki, has ordered that Abdul Kibiringi, James Mwai and Habiba Hunshur who were likned to the Dusit Attack be set free after the investigating officer Cyprian Gitonga disclosed that no offence was identified.

The three and their families who had thronged the court shed tears of joy following the release but complained that their kin’s rights had been abused by charging them in court. The three had been detained for five days after detectives sought more time to complete investigations.

Police constable, Newton Mwangi, attached to the unit had initially told the court that the suspects were arrested on Friday and the investigators are yet to obtain their call log data from telecommunication network providers. He told the court that initial investigations showed that the suspects had a link to other suspects in the attack at Dusit Hotel.