Upgrading slums key in Affordable Housing agenda

A study released by researchers based at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) says stakeholders engaged in the affordable housing initiative under the Big Four agenda should embrace modern technologies to make slums in the country more habitable.

The research by five female researchers is a significant work for policy makers and other key stakeholders in the slum upgrading programmes as a way of mitigating the impact associated with slum upgrading efforts due to their precarious nature, which also has cost implications.

The study recommends that slum upgrading projects be supported as a step towards offering a solution to the housing problem for those in the lower ranks of the ladder.

One of the key findings of the research is the level of satisfaction, which was higher in the informally initiated projects compared to the formally initiated ones.

“These findings point to the strong need for the State to support the informal slum upgrade projects such as emerging building technologies developed and used successfully to upgrade other existing slums,” said principal investigator, Dr Susan Njeri Kibue.

The findings of the study by the researchers drawn from JKUAT School of Architecture and Building Sciences is in form of a book form titled: Post-Occupancy Evaluation of Slum Upgrading Projects: A Case of Kambi Moto Huruma and Kibera Decanting Site, in Nairobi.

“Many times we design something in the air without considering and understanding how the people use and feel about their place of residence,” says Dr Kibue.

The 125-page book structured in six chapters investigates user attitudes and satisfaction, building technology, physical structure, materials, construction methods, delivery methods and attendant costs, as well as informal and formal institutional structures.