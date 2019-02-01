Malls,malls and malls all over,but no tenants

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

With over 70 existing shopping malls in Kenya and more in the pipeline, especially in Nairobi where total retail space is expected to double by the end of 2020, the outlook is uncertain.

Nairobi is the worst hit by oversupply of mall space. “Many Kenyans think real estate is the ultimate investment. Some investors took loans and rushed to build malls expecting to cash in on a growing population, increasing incomes and exhibitions.

They targeted high returns, so they hiked rent, but the economy slowed down and tenants kept away,” said Moses Gituiki, an economist and Investment Director at Venture Stocks.

Corruption

According to a real estate dealer who declined to be quoted, developers were too quick to invest in malls. “Unfortunately, leading supermarket chains Nakumatt and Uchumi faltered and the smaller supermarket chains are careful where they set up,” he said.

Worse, the economy slowed down during and after the 2017 elections. And since last year, the fight against corruption has frightened some ‘investors’ who could now be hiding their loot under the mattresses. “Even the uptake of plots is very low,” he says.

A report by Cytonn Investments says Nairobi city experienced a softened performance last year as a result of oversupply of mall space currently at two million square feet. “Because of the oversupply, price wars by developers erupted in a bid to attract retailers and increase occupancy,” says the report.

Owners of some malls such as Rosslyn Riviera in Nairobi’s upmarket Runda estate last year decided to offer free space to new tenants for a period of six months after which tenants will get 50 per cent discounts on rent for an additional six months.

Unfortunately, some of the upcoming developments such as Limuru Shopping mall in Limuru town couldn’t survive the heat and ended up incomplete. Lenders are now threatening to auction the structure over defaults, four years after ground-breaking.

Another study by commercial property services firm, Broll Group, says Nairobi is experiencing an upsurge of shopping centres, which has led to relatively high vacancies, especially within newly built developments.

Tenant turnover

Unfortunately, most shopping centres have the majority of the same tenants, hence lack of product differentiation is evident. The report said that the process of acquiring tenants for newer developments is increasingly becoming difficult, which can be evidenced by delays in the opening of some shopping malls due to failure in securing tenants and reasonable occupancy.

“Slower uptake of space is anticipated within the new malls due to demand and supply mismatch, where tenants are fewer than the supply. This new trend will weigh heavily on retail rents, which are expected to remain flat in the near future as more space is added to the market,” said Broll Property Group Chief Executive, Malcolm Horne.

Apart from that, tenant turnover is also speeding up, with some retailers and restaurants unwilling to commit to space for as long as five years, especially at newly-completed properties.

David Muguku, a director at Waterfront Karen which opened in December, says though it will be unfair to say there are too many shopping malls in Nairobi, “We cannot deny that there are challenges and malls must ride on the opportunities to transform to meet lifestyle changes that come with this new revolution. Industry practices will have to adapt to these changes, which are growing at a seemingly exponential rate for malls to meet new needs,” he says.

Nevertheless, the concern on glut should not be overlooked. Strategic planning and proactive management are key for the success of shopping malls in this challenging market climate.

“A successful mall requires a matured and strategic location with a large population-catchment area. Therefore, more attention should be paid on how to attract more shoppers and cultivate a loyal clientele. Opportunities always exist for those able to adapt to consumption trends stemming from the needs of the market, evolving infrastructure, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles of consumers,” said Muguku.

While there is no doubt that some developers may have been overly enthusiastic in capitalising on shopping malls, the issue of oversupplying retail space should not be solely interpreted from the country perspective. At county level, for instance, one may find that towns are either overdeveloped or underserved in the provision of retail centres.

“This year the retail sector outlook is negative. However, we expect continued entry of international retailers and expansions of local retailers, who will cushion the market. The opportunity is in county headquarters in markets such as Mombasa and Mt Kenya regions that have retail space demand of 300,000 and 200,000 square feet, ” says Cytonn.