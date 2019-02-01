NHIF boosting cover of kidney cases, says CEO

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) spent Sh1.76 billion in the 2017/2018 financial year in treatment for renal problems, up from Sh1.24 billion in the previous financial year.

In the first half of the 2018/19 financial year, NHIF paid Sh64.7 million towards kidney transplants, up from Sh21.7 in the previous year.

The top expenditure per health care benefit package utilisation report released by the health insurance provider reveals that in the last half of 2018, Sh922.8 million was paid for 73,757 kidney dialysis sessions, with Nairobi county being the highest beneficiary.

NHIF now covers renal dialysis per family, and is applicable to inpatient and outpatient care for pre-dialysis, intra dialysis and dialysis care under the Renal Dialysis and Kidney Transplant Package.

“The prevalence of chronic kidney disease is on the rise in Kenya, and NHIF will continue to support efforts by the Ministry of Health to lessen the burden on the patients by offering them affordable health insurance cover through its various packages,” said acting NHIF chief executive Nicodemus Odongo.

Under the package, NHIF pays up to a maximum of Sh500,000 for a kidney transplant, for a transplant locally or abroad for national scheme members.