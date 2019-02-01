We’ll deliver justice in graft cases, says Maraga

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Chief Justice David Maraga has reiterated that the Judiciary is ready to handle all corruption-related cases expeditiously.

The assurance comes amid continued Judiciary’s criticism by agencies mandated to fight corruption, which have termed it the weak link in the war.

“Judiciary is committed to hearing and determining graft cases as quickly as possible,” the CJ said yesterday during the official openning of a new court building at Makindu Law Courts.

Although he warned that those found guilty will be jailed, Maraga insisted cases that lack evidence will be dismissed.

“Other court users—the lawyers and litigants—should do their part to expedite the cases. Last week, we recruited 47 more resident magistrates to help reduce case backlog,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, DPP Noordin Haji and Attorney General Paul Kiahara have previously took issue with the Judiciary’s decision to grant graft suspects lenient bail terms.