Suarez to Arsenal, Fellaini to China, Crouch back in EPL

It’s the transfer window where many of the big clubs tend to keep their powder dry but that has not stopped some elite talent from being up for grabs on deadline day. Here are some of the deals that were done on deadline day.

Suarez to Arsenal

Denis Suarez’s loan move from Barcelona to Arsenal is all-but completed despite the La Liga giants deleting an announcement of the deal on their club website on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a temporary switch to the Emirates Stadium for much of the January transfer window and Press Association Sport understands the loan will be confirmed once all the relevant paperwork has been completed.

Fellaini off to China

Having fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Marouane Fellaini is heading for the Manchester United exit door for a move to China. he took to Instagram yesterday to post an image of him at the airport with his brother captioned ‘Let’s go’ as he looks to complete a £10.4m move to Shandong Luneng Taishan.

Kagawa to Besiktas

The tug-of-war over former Manchester United star Shinji Kagawa has been won by Turkish side Besiktas. Monaco were also interested in the Dortmund midfielder but he’s chosen to go to Istanbul. Monaco are in turmoil after sacking Thierry Henry and are touting winger Moussa Sylla to Premier League and Championship clubs for £7million.

Crouch to Burnley

Peter Crouch is a step closer to ending his eight-year association with Stoke. He is on his way to Burnley to undergo a medical and he should join them on a short-term deal. Burnley boss Sean Dyche is a big admirer of the former England striker and has been pursuing him for some time. With Sam Vokes having made the opposite move, it seems likely a deal will be announced for Crouch to return to the Premier League soon.

Carrasco to Arsenal off

Arsenal appear to have lost out in their attempt to bring in Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco from the Chinese Super League. Unai Emery is aiming to strengthen his side in their battle for a top four finish as clubs across Europe do business on transfer deadline day.

PSG want Willian

Paris Saint-Germain are making a surprise bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Willian in a deadline-day deal. The French champions have identified the Brazilian, valued by the Blues at £40million plus, as a potential replacement for Neymar who is out for 10 weeks after fracturing a metatarsal. -DAILYMAIL