Opening event of the KNRC season flags off with promises

Tejveer Rai and co-driver Zahir Shah in a Mitsubishi Evolution X will be first off the ramp as the 2019 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) season revs off tomorrow with the Rift Valley Motor & Sports Club organised KCB Nakuru Rally, which has attracted 20 crews.

The Kabras Sugar Racing sugar team will be followed up on the ramp by KNRC Premier Class debutants Eric Bengi and his longtime navigator Tuta Mionki as they also unveil their new car, a Mitsubishi Evo X.

“In the pursuit of finding what better suits my driving style, we decided to take it a notch higher and acquire an Evo X for the 2019 KNRC season,” Bengi had announced late last year, moving from his usual Subaru Impreza.

The two are looking to make an impact in the Premier class after a good run in Division 1, where they finished top and also won Group N , and whose crowning moment must have been the lady navigator, Mionki, winning the 2018 Motor Sport Personality of the Year award.

The two, however, will face stiff competition from seasoned premier-class drivers led by defending KNRC Champion Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo, veteran Ian Duncan and Baldev Chager among others who have signed up for the opening round of the KNRC season that also marks the return of KCB Bank as the title sponsor after a two-year absence.

Others are the Onkar Rai who will team up with his sibling Tejveer and Chager in Kabras Sugar Racing rivalry. Gavin Laurence in a Skoda Fabia R5, the only other Skoda apart from Manvir Baryan’s will navigate Onkar in the local racing scene.

Making a comeback is Karan Patel who returns after rolling his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 on the 2018 ARC Rally of Tanzania. Patel, a former KNRC Group S and Division Three champion, has resorted to his championship winning Subaru GC8 for the Nakuru leg. He will race in the Division One Class.

“We are overly excited to be back after staying away of the championship in the later stages last year,” said Patel who is partnering up with James Mwangi.

Meanwhile, following the introduction of power stages by the Kenya Motorsport Federation (KMSF) CS8 has been selected and additional three points will be allocated to the quickest crews on this stage, two points for the second quickest crew and one point for third place.

The event will be centred in Nakuru County and Mogotio in Baringo County. Cars will be flagged off outside KCB Mogotio Branch at 7am on Saturday covering a total distance of 324km out of which 163km will be competitive.

Drivers will tackle four stages which will be repeated twice. The longest stage is the 30.74km Ankole stage and the shortest is the flat-out sprint stage which totals 6.16km.

Official reconnaissance of the route will be held today alongside scrutineering at the RVM&SC Club Solai Clubhouse.