Farid Keya, agri finance analyst at Acre Africa
Best thing about being Kenyan?
There is always something new. Something shocking, funny, heartbreaking, but that’s what makes us Kenyan.
One thing that many people do not know about you?
I have a phobia for the wild.
Biggest misconception people have about you?
Everyone thinks I am always happy and joyful, but I am actually analytical and a cautious individual.
Memorable country you have ever been to?
Rwanda. The orderliness is an amazing experience.
Sweetest act anyone has ever done for you?
Being taken for a holiday by a friend. I wont say where because he meant it to be my surprise.
Worst hotel experience?
This specific hotel, which I will not mention, had cockroaches and they kept crawling in the bed. I had the shortest and worst night of my life.
Lowest and highest amount of money you have ever been paid?
Lowest amount was Sh20,000 when I was starting out my career. I will keep my highest amount as a secret for security purposes.
What’s your favourite restaurant in town?
Newscaffè in Westlands.
Best place you have ever visited in Nairobi?
Arboretum. It’s certainly a place you can go and unwind by yourself or even with your family. Children, especially can have a good time.
Best childhood memories?
My life with my grandmother. I have sweet memories.
Worst habits?
Watching TV.
Best way to relax?
Sleep and more sleep. It’s the only way I get to relax.
Craziest rumour you ever heard about yourself?
I once heard that I had died in a road accident.
Best advice you ever got?
Forgive as many times as you can, but never forget.
Lowest moment in your life?
When I lost my grandmother.