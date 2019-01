Deputy President William Ruto has disowned a group of individuals mobilizing support for his 2022 presidential campaign.

Through his secretary of communications David Mugonyi…the deputy president said at no time has he ever approved a sketchy,messy , premature and political canvassing.

West Pokot woman representative Lillian Cheptoo on Wednesday mobilized a group of youths to campaign for Ruto’s 2022-2032 bid.