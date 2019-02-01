Senators stall bills in oversight cash stalemate

In what is emerging as a tool by legislators to flex their muscle or extract favours, the Senate,which has been sitting on eight key bills from the National Assembly, has managed to squeeze Sh500 million from the Treasury to oversight counties.

Disenchanted Upper House members had accused their National Assembly counterparts of discrimination and vowed not to pass the eight bills, including for infrastructure development unless they were allocated Sh2.7 billion “Monitoring and Evaluation Fund”.

The MPs control the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF) with each member in charge of an average of Sh100 million for projects in respective constituencies while the 47 Women’s Representatives have Sh7 million each through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAF) for programmes.

Ultimately it took the intervention of President Uhuru Kenyatta to end what was spiralling stalemate that was threatening to stall development and passage of constitutional bills. A source told People Daily the President at a recent meeting with the leadership of both Houses directed that the stand-off be sorted out with National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich.

And yesterday, Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale confirmed the matter has been addressed and that Rotich had agreed to release Sh500 million to the senators thus paving way for fast track passage of the pending Bills once the Senate resumes next month.

MPs had shot down a proposal to establish a Sh2.7 billion monitoring and evaluation fund during the 11th Parliament, only allowing Sh700 million to be used in paying for the senators’ staff, or the “operating expenses.”

Advanced stage

And in the subsequent stand-off, the senators stalled crucial bills forwarded to them from the National Assembly until after the matter is resolved and the withheld funds released. The affected Bills referred to the Senate include the Energy Bill, Petroleum Exploration Bill, Roads Bill, Irrigation Bill, Land Index Bill and Public Private Sector Bill.

Other pending bills include establishment and spell out mandates of the Kenya National Highways Authority, Kenya National Urban Roads Authority and Kenya National Secondary Roads Authority.

When the leadership of the two Houses met the President in Mombasa two weeks ago, the matter was raised with the two sides blaming each other for the grandstanding.

After hammering out a truce and release of the oversight cash, a source at the Treasury told People Daily talks that was left is to anchor the kitty in law.

“Allocations to the senators’ are recurrent in nature and, therefore, requires some amendments so as to be anchored in law before they are released. The talks are, however, at an advanced stage,” said our source.

Senators have made several unsuccessful bids since 2013 for the funds, but have always been frustrated by the National Assembly at the last minute, in what has been blamed on supremacy battles between the two Houses.

MPs have been rejecting senators’ quest to control the funds on grounds that it is illegal and violates the Public Finance Management Act.

The senators will be the third set of legislators to control an allocation after the 290 MPs and 47 Women’s Representatives.

When the matter came before Parliament last year, Duale called on the Senate to expedite the passage of the Bills, blaming it for laxity that resulted in the Bills lapsing in the last Parliament.

“The slow manner in which Senate is moving to process and pass the Bills is worrying. There are several Bills pending in the Senate, which are very crucial to counties. The core function of Senate is to take care of the interest of the counties,” Duale said.

According to him, some of the Bills are constitutional and time-bound and might create a constitutional crisis if delayed.

“We are in this situation because Senate has preoccupied itself with some functions that do not fall under its mandate. Time is running out; some of these Bills are of benefit to the counties and could address some of the issues the country is undergoing in terms of electricity bills and irrigation matters. Senate should wake up,” said Duale.

“If the Petroleum Exploration Bill had been passed by senators and signed into law by President Uhuru, the problems in Turkana and other parts of the country would not have been witnessed.”