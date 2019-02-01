Why Judiciary will blame everyone else but self

Ndung’u Mburu

There is no other country I’d rather live in than Kenya! Seriously! This is the only country where the Chief Justice stands up at an anti-corruption conference breathing fire and brimstone and spends considerable time blaming a group of people—that he had earlier acquitted after they were brought before him for punishment—for doing to him the exact same thing they did to the people who had taken them before him! Get it? Let me explain.

Chief Justice David Maraga was waxing lyrical about how bloggers are painting his arm of government as incompetent yet judges have taken only four short years to jail one official for the NYS 1 scandal that saw the country lose over a billion shillings, some of it carted away in sacks.

It, therefore, really came as a surprise to him that these bloggers had the audacity to call him and his courts all manner of names ranging from useless to moribund!

I must admit the barrage of insults by the bloggers also came as a surprise to me and I agree with Maraga; this Judiciary is the most efficient we’ve ever had. So, what’s their problem? I mean, it only took the Judiciary three days to jail some guy for selling cat-meat samosas that nobody complained about and they cancelled an entire Presidential election that was later won by the same person who had won the first.

Does it matter that there are high-profile public graft cases that cost the country billions of shillings that haven’t been solved decades later? Matter to who? Not the Judiciary. Those are really complex and tedious cases that involve too much money and mountains of paper work; and who has time to deal with such difficulties?

Anyway, I agree with the Chief Justice’s speech during the National Finger Pointing Conference held at Bomas: It’s the bloggers’ fault for writing insults; it’s the Executive’s fault for not giving courts enough money; it’s the media’s fault for producing meat wrapping paper; it’s the DCI’s fault for shoddy investigations and it’s the DPP’s fault for giving them too much paperwork.

Oh, and we can’t forget to blame the devil! It’s his fault and that’s why we have an archbishop leading the fight against corruption. The problem is not the Judiciary!

Meanwhile, the government was just about to pull off its best experiment yet in Nairobi’s transport system—carfree days. This is after the previous experiment of banning PSVs from accessing the CBD was highly successful and lauded internationally for promoting healthy living through walking. Never mind it lasted just a day. And now, part two is here.

The government had declared that every Wednesday and Saturday no private cars would be allowed in the CBD to allow hawkers sell their wares on the streets. But don't take the declaration seriously. It was an experiment that aborted even before roll-out. The government suspended it to secure the city first.