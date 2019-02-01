Shame of counties strangling growth

Reports that more than 14 counties spent little to zero funds on development in the last few fiscal years are disconcerting. It is a position that is as unacceptable as it is untenable, given that devolution was meant to fast-track development in all counties.

The overall agenda was to give counties development resources directly to ensure no region lagged behind. That county governments have continued to spend up to 70 per cent of budget funds on recurrent needs rather than on development projects goes against the very spirit of devolution. This must stop.

It is mind-boggling that a county government could fail to account for development money and tell Kenyans nothing was spent on this. This approach to governance must be ditched, for there cannot be possibility for a county to have initiated zero development in an entire financial year.

Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo, in the half-year report for the 2017/18 financial year named Embu, Garissa, Kirinyaga, Homa Bay, Meru, Nakuru, Nandi, Nyandarua, Siaya, TaitaTaveta, Tharaka-Nithi, Vihiga, West Pokot and Nyeri as among those affected by the magic trend.

Does it mean that the counties have achieved all their targets such as infrastructural projects, job creation, sewerage and road? Such counties should be denied of other funding until they give a good account of precisely why no cash was spent on development. Further, proper accounting procedures must be adhered to, as opposed to the shenanigans Kenyans are constantly treated to.

Granted, there have been delays in Treasury’s disbursement of relevant cash to counties, but these delays could not have lasted an entire year. Clearly, something is amiss here, and the sooner it is identified and tackled, the better.

Four years ago, the number of counties that spent zero on development were over 50 per cent. Why? Governors overspent on stipends, per diem and other allowances. Other cash was spent on flimsy and leisurely foreign trips that added little value to the collective body politic or its ability to deliver.

Four years down the line and the same challenges are still dogging the cascading of development to the people. This situation must be arrested immediately if devolution is to be taken to the next level.

The very spirit of devolution was to ensure the people could make decisions about what they want done for them, when, and how. Clearly, this is being stolen. It must be returned to them.