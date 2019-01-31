English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

UASU REACTS TO RECENT DVC's APPOINTMENT

January 31, 2019
The University of Nairobi chapter of the Universities Academic Staff Union(UASU) leader Dr. George Omondi has dismissed claims that the appointment of the current Deputy Vice Chancelor by Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Amina Mohammed was invalid.

The union officials have given the new appointee one woking day to report to work or else they will use other means to ensure it is enforced so that the mandate of the office is executed.

