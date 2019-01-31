Legendary Dawo urges Gor on against Zamalek

Viden Ochieng @PeopleSports11

Legendary footballer Peter Dawo has urged Gor Mahia to adopt an attacking mindset when they host Zamelek in the first leg of CAF Confederation Cup group D match this Sunday.

Dawo who is one of the best strikers to have played for Gor Mahia, urged the local league giants to be very tactful when they take on the Egyptians and make sure they carry an advantage to the second leg.

“Zamalek is not just an ordinary participant in the continental competition, they are one of the favourites to clinch the title and Gor must be very clinical and cautious. They must utilise all their chances,” Dawo said.

Gor under the tutelage of Hassan Oktay has been struggling to find their footing in the local league and have lost their last two matches.

Memories are still fresh in the minds of the Green Army faithful after they were knocked out of the Champions League competition by Nigerian side Lobi Stars. Despite taking a commanding 3-1 first leg lead at home, they fumbled to loss 2-0 away in Enugu and allow Lobi Stars to progress on the away goal rule.

“ They have to go for goals and at the same time make sure that they don’t concede any goal. In fact, in Nairobi K’Ogallo must look for as many goals as possible, so that they make their work cut out during the second leg,” said Dawo.